Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she's doing well....
