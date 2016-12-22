APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump

  By | Uncategorized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation&apos;s only underground nuclear waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely....
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.