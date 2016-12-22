Photo Albums
Swat team: scientists track humongous number of flying bugs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Counting the number of bugs whizzing high overhead annually may seem all but impossible, but researchers in Britain have completed the most comprehensive tally ever conducted. And the headcount they came up with was almost un-bee-lievable.
