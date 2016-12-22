Photo Albums
Bite the dust: meek dinosaur lost its teeth as it hit adulthood
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A modest little dinosaur that scampered across northwestern China 160 million years ago boasted a unique trait not seen in any other dinosaur or other prehistoric creature yet unearthed: it was born with teeth but became toothless by adulthood.
