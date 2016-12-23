Champagne owes its taste to the finely tuned quality of its bubbles: scientists

  By | Uncategorized
Ever wondered how the fate of champagne bubbles from their birth to their death with a pop enhances our perception of aromas? These concerns, which are relevant to champagne producers, are the focus of a special issue of European Physical Journal Special Topics, due to be published in early January 2017—celebrating the 10th anniversary of the publication.
