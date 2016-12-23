LIGO discovery named Science’s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year

The scientific journal, Science, has chosen as its 2016 Breakthrough of the Year the discovery of tiny ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves – a finding that confirmed a century-old prediction by Albert Einstein. LSU faculty and graduate students are part of the 1,000-member LIGO Scientific Collaboration responsible for the discovery. LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Professor Gabriela González serves as the spokesperson for the LIGO, or Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, international collaboration.
