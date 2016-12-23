Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
LIGO discovery named Science’s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year
The scientific journal, Science, has chosen as its 2016 Breakthrough of the Year the discovery of tiny ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves – a finding that confirmed a century-old prediction by Albert Einstein. LSU faculty and graduate students are part of the 1,000-member LIGO Scientific Collaboration responsible for the discovery. LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Professor Gabriela González serves as the spokesperson for the LIGO, or Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, international collaboration.
Bookmark the permalink.