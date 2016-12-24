Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Piers J. Sellers, Climate Scientist and Astronaut, Dies at 61
Mr. Sellers was a leading figure in NASA’s scientific research programs, flying to the International Space Station on the space shuttle Atlantis in 2002 and 2010 and on Discovery in 2006.
Bookmark the permalink.