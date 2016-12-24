$1M dead zone contest: 5 finalists from AUS, Calif, Ill, NY

Teams from Australia, New York and California are among five finalists in Tulane University's $1 million contest to find ways to fight "dead zones" where water holds too little oxygen to support life. There are hundreds of such areas worldwide, including one that forms each summer off Louisiana's coast.
