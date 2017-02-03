Photo Albums
Study finds American ISIS fighters likely to be U.S. born, engaged in society
A new study from the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's Counter-Terrorism Policy Center finds striking patterns among individuals in the United States considered ISIS supporters, including that a large number are U.S.-born citizens and engaged in society.
