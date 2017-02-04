Photo Albums
EPA: Oklahoma regulators should do more to curb earthquakes
The Environmental Protection Agency has told Oklahoma regulators to do more to protect the state from a surge in earthquake activity that scientists have linked to the underground disposal of oil and gas wastewater.
