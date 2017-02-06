High-pressure natural gas turbine-generator

Scientists of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) have developed a turbo expander electric generator operating on high-pressure natural gas. Natural gas, compressed at the power station, releases a large amount of thermal energy into the environment as waste; the use of such derived energy may represent a step toward sustainable energy.
