How GPS keeps up with a continent in constant motion
Nothing on the Earth's solid surface is static because all land is moving very slowly due to continental drift. This very slow movement affects everything around you in the same way so you can't tell it is happening, unless you are able to very accurately measure where on the Earth's surface you are.
