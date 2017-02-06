Photo Albums
Study shows planet’s atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers
A University of Wyoming researcher contributed to a paper that determined a "Snowball Earth" event actually took place 100 million years earlier than previously projected, and a rise in the planet's oxidation resulted from a number of different continents—including what is now Wyoming—that were once connected.
