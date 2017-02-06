Photo Albums
Exclusive: SpaceX to hit fastest launch pace with new Florida site – executive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp, better known as SpaceX, plans to launch its Falcon 9 rockets every two to three weeks, its fastest rate since starting launches in 2010, once a new launch pad is put into service in Florida next week, the company's president told Reuters on Monday.
