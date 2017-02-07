Photo Albums
Drought identified as key to severity of West Nile virus epidemics
A study led by UC Santa Cruz researchers has found that drought dramatically increases the severity of West Nile virus epidemics in the United States, although populations affected by large outbreaks acquire immunity that limits the size of subsequent epidemics.
