Greater sage-grouse more mobile than previously suspected

Greater Sage-Grouse are thought to return to the same breeding ground, or "lek," every spring—but how do populations avoid becoming isolated and inbred? A new study from The Condor: Ornithological Applications used thousands of DNA samples collected at leks across four states to reveal that some sage-grouse travel more widely than anyone suspected and, in doing so, may temper inbreeding and isolation.
