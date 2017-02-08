Host birds reject brown parasitic eggs more often then blue-green eggs

Scientists have long thought that host birds accept or reject parasitic eggs according to how closely they resemble their own eggs in color. However, a new study in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows that both robins and blackbirds tended to reject brown eggs and accept blue-green eggs regardless of the color differences between their own eggs and the foreign eggs.
