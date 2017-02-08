Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Swede who made numbers and facts entertaining dies at 68
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- A Swedish foundation says Hans Rosling, a global health professor known for his ability to make numbers and facts entertaining, has died. He was 68....
