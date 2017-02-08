Photo Albums
Electrons play a key role in heat transport through 2-D tin sheets
Heat travels through atom-thin sheets of tin in a very unusual way, A*STAR researchers have found. The discovery could help develop applications for the material, including thermoelectric refrigeration or power generation.
