Renewable fuels alone can’t stop climate change
In discussions about climate change, many people seem to think the only real problem is replacing fossil fuels, and once that's done nothing much really needs to change. "That's not only false, it's a really dangerous way of thinking," said Karen Pinkus, professor of Romance studies and comparative literature in the College of Arts and Sciences.
