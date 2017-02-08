Image: Antarctica’s changing Larsen Ice Shelf

  By | Uncategorized
The Larsen Ice Shelf is situated along the northeastern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the fastest-warming places on the planet. In the past three decades, two large sections of the ice shelf (Larsen A and B) have collapsed. A third section (Larsen C) seems like it may be on a similar trajectory, with a new iceberg poised to break away soon.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.