Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
New evidence in favor of dark matter: The bars in galaxies are spinning more slowly than we thought
An article recently published in the Astrophysical Journal by a team of IAC researchers show that bars in galaxies are rotating much more slowly than had been inferred by previous works.
