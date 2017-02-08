Splitfin flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to illuminate plankton

The flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to detect and feed on its planktonic prey, according to a study published February 8, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jens Hellinger from Ruhr-University, Bochum, Germany, and colleagues.
