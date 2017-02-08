Photo Albums
Genetic study may make ancient Inca’s quinoa a grain of the future
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Quinoa, the sacred "mother grain" of the ancient Inca civilization suppressed by Spanish conquistadors, could become an increasingly important food source in the future thanks to genetic secrets revealed in a new study.
