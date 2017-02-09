Penumbral lunar eclipse of February 11, 2017

  By | Uncategorized
A very deep penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on February 11, 2017, with the greatest eclipse at 00:45 UTC. It will be visible throughout most of eastern South America, eastern Canada, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, Africa, and western Asia. Penumbral eclipses...... Read more »
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.