Car drivers cause the most pollution in London – but are least exposed to it themselves
Car drivers in London are causing the most pollution per commuter, a new study by the University of Surrey has found. But drivers themselves are the commuters least exposed to harmful particulate matter (PM), when compared with those taking the Underground or the bus.
