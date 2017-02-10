Engineers developing advanced robotic systems that will become surgeon’s right hand

  By | Uncategorized
In the operating room of the future, robots will be an integral part of the surgical team, working alongside human surgeons to make surgeries safer, faster, more precise and more automated. In the lab of electrical engineering professor Michael Yip at the University of California San Diego, engineers are developing advanced robotic systems that could make this vision a reality.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.