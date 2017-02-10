Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Engineers developing advanced robotic systems that will become surgeon’s right hand
In the operating room of the future, robots will be an integral part of the surgical team, working alongside human surgeons to make surgeries safer, faster, more precise and more automated. In the lab of electrical engineering professor Michael Yip at the University of California San Diego, engineers are developing advanced robotic systems that could make this vision a reality.
Bookmark the permalink.