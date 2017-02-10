Photo Albums
How languages shape economics
Half of the world's population is bilingual or multilingual, with over 6,000 different languages spoken in the world today. But language is much more than just communication. As well as expressing cultural identity, language also enables trade and, perhaps surprisingly, trade shapes language.
