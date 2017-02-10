Photo Albums
Scientist calls for industrial scale-up of greenhouse gas-eating microbe technology in UK
A leading green energy scientist who uses bacteria to turn greenhouse gases into usable chemicals is calling for more investment from industry and government subsidies to scale up this newest of technologies.
