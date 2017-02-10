Photo Albums
Music professor receives patent to help fight bark beetles ravaging Western forests
UC Santa Cruz music professor David Dunn has joined forces with two forest scientists from Northern Arizona University to combat an insect infestation that is killing millions of trees throughout the West.
