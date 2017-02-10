Gaining an edge in head-to-head competition

Pairs of dominant retailers in direct competition - Macy's and Gimbel's, Saks and Bloomingdale's, Dick's and Sports Authority - are always trying to find an edge over their rival. Money back guarantees, or MBGs, and personalized pricing strategy, or PPS, work well for monopoly retailers. But how do they affect duopolies?
