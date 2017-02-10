Using science to see which countries are following through on climate change goals

If the United States and its fellow Paris Agreement signatories are to meet global climate targets, they're going to have to make serious commitments that attack the problem on multiple fronts, including reducing coal use, raising renewable energy, accelerating carbon-capture technologies and electrifying more of our automotive fleet, a new analysis shows.
