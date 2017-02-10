Photo Albums
Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases
Residents say the world's first atomic bomb test caused generations of southern New Mexico families to suffer from cancer and economic hardship, according to surveys gathered by an advocacy group seeking compensation for descendants.
