50 year-old protein volume paradox resolved

  By | Uncategorized
Durable proteins make life possible in the crushing depths of the ocean, and may have evolved in life below the surface of ice-bound oceanic exo-planets. These proteins stay folded - allowing them to perform their function—under immense pressures. But other proteins unfold under pressure, rendering them inoperable. What's the difference between them?
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.