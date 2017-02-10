Photo Albums
50 year-old protein volume paradox resolved
Durable proteins make life possible in the crushing depths of the ocean, and may have evolved in life below the surface of ice-bound oceanic exo-planets. These proteins stay folded - allowing them to perform their function—under immense pressures. But other proteins unfold under pressure, rendering them inoperable. What's the difference between them?
