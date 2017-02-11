Study: Invasive bugs found in fallen trees years after storm

  By | Uncategorized
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- They may be down but they&apos;re not out: Damaging insects can emerge from fallen trees and logs for several years after a major storm, according to a U.S. Forest Service study that reinforces longstanding warnings against moving firewood from place to place....
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.