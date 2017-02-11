PHOTOS: Green Comet, ‘Snow Moon’ And Eclipse Make For A Space Trifecta

Between a penumbral eclipse, a full moon and even Earth's closest comet encounter in over 30 years, there's been no lack of lovely sights at night this week. In case you missed them, here's a look.
(Image credit: Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)
