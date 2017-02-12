Photo Albums
Ohio critics hope bats might slow down pipeline project
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline expected to be built across the northern half of Ohio are clinging to the wings of a furry flier, the northern long-eared bat, in their efforts to at least delay the $2 billion project....
