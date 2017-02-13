Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Computer chips used to track goods, find lost pets and make no-swipe credit card purchases could not be implanted in humans without consent under a bill Nevada state lawmakers weighed on Monday....
