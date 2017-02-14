NASA to launch Raven to develop autonomous rendezvous capability

  By | Uncategorized
Launching soon, aboard the 10th SpaceX commercial resupply mission, will be a technology module called Raven, which will bring NASA one step closer to having a relative navigation capability. When affixed outside the International Space Station, Raven will test foundational technologies that will enable autonomous rendezvous in space, meaning they will not necessitate any human involvement—even from the ground.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.