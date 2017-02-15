Predator-friendly farming—good for livestock, dingoes and the bottom line

  By | Uncategorized
A unique study into the impact of predator-friendly farming practices on an Australian cattle station gives an inside view into the causes of livestock mortality over a two-year period. The UTS-led research team found that husbandry practices, not dingoes, were most likely the primary cause of preventable deaths for cattle on Evelyn Downs, an extensive landholding in the north of South Australia.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.