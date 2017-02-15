English-language learners may be over-represented in learning disabilities category

  By | Uncategorized
For years, minorities have been disproportionately placed in special education classes, and figures available indicate the complexity of this issue for one group. National estimates reveal that English-language learners may be over-represented in the learning disabilities category due to the fact that neither a method for accurate identification nor a consistent definition of learning disabilities across states exists. This underscores the need for better tools and methods for accurate identification of those with special needs.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.