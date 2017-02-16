Photo Albums
Wireless power transmission safely charges devices anywhere within a room
A new method developed by Disney Research for wirelessly transmitting power throughout a room enables users to charge electronic devices as seamlessly as they now connect to WiFi hotspots, eliminating the need for electrical cords or charging cradles.
