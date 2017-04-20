Astronaut, Cosmonaut And Stuffed Dog Arrive At International Space Station

  By | Uncategorized
A Soyuz spacecraft carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasted off Thursday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

It's the first mission to space for American Jack Fischer, who says there is one aspect of space station life that you can't train for on Earth: using a zero-gravity toilet.

(Image credit: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Click here to visit Original posting

Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.