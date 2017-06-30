A Total Eclipse Will Sweep The U.S. In August, And People Are Going Nuts For It

The small town of Madras, Ore., is expected to be a prime viewing location for a total solar eclipse on August 21, and authorities there are girding for a huge influx of tourists. Above, an ad for campsites in Madras on June 13.

NASA says a partial eclipse will be visible throughout the country. But within a "path of totality" from Oregon to South Carolina, an eclipse industry is booming.

(Image credit: Gillian Flaccus/AP)

