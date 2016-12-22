Photo Albums
Here’s why you don’t feel jet-lagged when you run a fever
A clump of just a few thousand brain cells, no bigger than a mustard seed, controls the daily ebb and flow of most bodily processes in mammals -- sleep/wake cycles, most notably. Now, scientists report direct evidence in mice for how those cell clusters control sleep and relay light cues about night and day throughout the body.
