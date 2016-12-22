Photo Albums
Researchers publish reference genome of gulf pipefish
Biologists have produced a detailed genome of the snakelike gulf pipefish, delivering a new research reference tool to help explore an ancient fish family that includes seahorses and sea dragons and has generated bodies with vastly different features over time through genetic changes.
