International Space Colloquium – First Call for Speakers

This is the first call for speakers for the AMSAT-UK International Space Colloquium 2017 which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 at the Kents Hill Park Conference Centre, Timbold Drive, Milton Keynes, MK7 6BZ, United Kingdom.

AMSAT-UK invites speakers, to cover topics about Amateur satellites, CubeSats, Nanosats, Space. High Altitude Balloons and associated activities, for this event.

Those wishing to participate should contact Dave, G4DPZ, dave at g4dpz dot me dot uk

Further information https://amsat-uk.org/2017/01/13/2017-amsat-uk-colloquium/

73 Dave G4DPZ