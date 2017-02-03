Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Why doctors may keep a patient awake for brain surgery
An article gives a rare look at brain surgery with the patient alert and awake. It's not routine to keep patients awake, but in this case, a small section of the tumor was in the area of the brain for speech function.
Bookmark the permalink.