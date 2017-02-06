Only the hottest, most buoyant mantle plumes draw from a primordial reservoir deep in the Earth

The Earth's mantle—the layer between the crust and the outer core—is home to a primordial soup even older than the moon. Among the main ingredients is helium-3 (He-3), a vestige of the Big Bang and nuclear fusion reactions in stars. And the mantle is its only terrestrial source.
