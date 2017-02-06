Photo Albums
Researchers discover a black hole feeding frenzy that breaks records
A giant black hole ripped apart a nearby star and then continued to feed off its remains for close to a decade, according to research led by the University of New Hampshire. This black hole meal is more than 10 times longer than any other previous episode of a star's death.
